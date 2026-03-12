Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base

State of Vandenberg 2026: More Launches, More Outreach, Strong Future

State of Vandenberg 2026: More Launches, More Outreach, Strong Future
Jarrod Zinn
State of Vandenberg 2026: More Launches, More Outreach, Strong Future
By
Published 11:58 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The State of Vandenberg Address was held on base today.

Community leaders gathered for the annual presentation celebrating last year’s accomplishments and looking ahead to the next.

The base’s commander Col. Horne was followed by several other high ranking officials, outlining future plans and innovative goals.

Appetizers and social networking were facilitated before and after the formal event.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Vandenberg Space Force Base

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.