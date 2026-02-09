Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and More! Hollywood Talent Takes Center Stage at SBIFF’s Virtuosos Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — From rising stars to industry veterans, Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuoso Awards night spotlights career defining roles.

“The scale of this is quite insane. I just did the little walk and that was crazy. So I can't wrap my head around it, honestly,” said One Battle after Another star Chase Infiniti.

Infiniti is being honored for her acting debut in Oscar-nominated film.

“It’s been the biggest dream come true,” said Infiniti.

Artist Teyana Taylor recently won a Golden Globe for her role in the film, and now she’s up for her first Oscar.

“I knew this movie would shake the table and spark conversation,” said Taylor.

The high tension action thriller directed by Paul Thomas Anderson follows a retired revolutionary who comes out of hiding when his daughter is abducted, sparking conversations about political activism.

“I love that Paul used his voice and his platform to spread awareness about what is happening. And he’s not allowing anyone to turn a blind eye,” said Taylor.

Teyana Taylor greeted fans gathered around the Arlington Theatre. But didn't just sign autographs, she also hugged a lot of members of the press.

The One Battle After Another stars were in good company with fellow performers Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Wagner Moura.

Among the awardees Sunday were Euphoria stars Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, drawing the loudest fans.

Many in the all star lineup are nominated for Oscars.

Following the red carpet was a special Q&A with each Virtuoso.

Monday night will also be a big one with Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, And Benicio Del Toro.

