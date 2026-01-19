SBVC Boys 17U Molten Team win gold at major tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It was a golden moment for the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club.

The SBVC Boys 17U Molten team captured the gold medal in the open division at the SoCal Cup Open Championship in Salt Lake City.

This is the first major tournament win for the club in a long time according to the organization.

SBVC executive director Matt Riley said, "We are so proud of this accomplishment for the team and the club. It has been a long time since we’ve earned a Gold at a national tournament in the Open division, and I can’t say enough about the dedication of the players, coaches, and our staff. Court Young, our boys director and Randy Deweese, the team’s head coach have set a high standard and it’s inspiring to see our athletes rise to meet it.”

The winning team from right to left:

Head Coach: Randy Deweese

Owen Willer

Moses Schlobohm

Maddox Denver

Keanu Nguyen

Matteo Burdick

Anders Dietenhofer

Nate Biron

Soren Alldredge

Tyler Walker

Hayes Costner

Assistant Coach: Owen Loncar