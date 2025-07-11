UCSB student in recovery after critical injuries from cliff fall

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Luke Ogburn, a 2nd-year USCB biology major, is on the road to recovery following a fall from the Isla Vista bluffs on June 13.

Ogburn suffered a fractured pelvis and clavicle, two collapsed lungs, swelling under his skin, a broken rib, multiple facial and orbital fractures and deep cuts across his head and body after falling.

Ogburn survived the fall but still requires serious medical care in the aftermath of the incident, according to a Facebook post from his employer, the IV Bagel Cafe.

Ogburn marks the first cliff fall of 2025 after Your News Channel covered one of them in 2024 and another in 2023.

The IV Bagel Cafe donated 50% of their sales on July 9, though Ogburn's fundraiser goals still remain unmet, according to the Daily Nexus.

The Facebook post also mentioned a fundraiser for Ogburn's medical expenses, which you can donate to at this link.