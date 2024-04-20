Santa Barbara County Fire personnel aid man who fell 50 feet from cliff Saturday afternoon

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire personnel transported a man in critical condition to Cottage Hospital after he fell about 50 feet from a cliff behind 6625 Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista Saturday.

The patient reportedly climbed over the barrier fence and fell from the height above onto the beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man was helped from the beach up the Pescadero stairs by first responders with an original call time of 2:35 p.m., explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man's age is currently unknown and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports no further information available at this time.

County Supervisor Laura Capps issued a statement in response to the incident.

“We are begging property owners to do the right thing and make your balconies safer by raising fence heights and other common sense precautions," said Capps. "Our office is providing financial incentives to raise fencing. Lives are on the line. At this time, details are not yet known about the accident. I’m praying that the person who fell survives unharmed. I am tremendously grateful to all the first responders.”

Updates to this story will be provided as more information becomes available.