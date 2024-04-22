Latest Isla Vista cliff fall victim identified as Jacob Parker of San Diego

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the young man killed from a cliff fall on Saturday afternoon in Isla Vista.

Spokesperson Raquel Zick said Jacob William Aladar Parker, 23, of San Diego was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday.

It appears he climbed over a balcony fence during an alumni party and fell behind 6625 Del Playa.

Students said the building is operated by the Meridian Group. The group's telephone mail box was full.

The gofundme post described "Jake Parker" this way; "He changed lives in his own way, as a loving son, caring sibling, loyal friend and proud UCSB graduate, sharp entrepreneur, avid Bay Area sports fan, model of health and prolific lover of music, so much so that he started to successfully running live music events."

So far about $8,000 has been raised toward a $25,000 goal.

People can find the link at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ete8s-jake-parker?.

Parker was in town from San Diego during the All Gaucho Reunion 2024.

Parker is the 14th known cliff fall victim since the mid 1990s.

Former Irvine Mayor, Beth Krom, who lost her son Noah a week before his graduation in 2009, believes there are more that have not been verified as cliff fall fatalities.

"Almost 15 years ago, we lost our son Noah to an accidental fall from the cliffs in Isla Vista. We would learn at least six young people had lost their lives before Noah died, "said Krom, "And tragically at least another 7 have now lost their lives since Noah died."

She said it begs the question; "How many young lives are going to be sacrificed because property owners are unwilling to make their properties safe, we know that there are properties and balconies that are literally collapsing into the ocean, that the living conditions that the students are living in are dangerous," said Krom.

Parker isn't the only alumni to fall to his death.

Chasen Alibrando, 26, of Santa Monica, fell to his death accidentally on the 6600 block of Del Playa in Isla Vista on April 29, 2022 during a UCSB alumni weekend party.

The last fatal fall occurred 7 months ago when Santa Barbara City College student and actor Benny Schurmer, 19, died over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

His mother learned of the latest fatality over the weekend.

"I'd like to say enough is enough!, "said Kathryn Schurmer, " How many deaths will it take until owners change and make their property safe? I am so sorry and feel devastated this happened again. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Both mothers and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps believe private property owners need to do more.

The property owner Meridian Group could not be reached for comment and their mailbox was full.

Since Schurmer's death on Sept. 2, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps has pushed for higher fencing and bathrooms that are now in the park named after her late father.

She visited the location on Sunday morning and commented on the 14 known deaths from falls since the mid 1990s.

"Another tragic death on the Isla Vista bluffs, number 14," said Capps, " 14 lives cut short, in my view no one should be living here in these unsafe conditions much less party here and having a good time."

She took video standing by a private fence.

"This fence is clearly not high enough. We have done all we can to incentive property owners to raise it to 6 feet, so much more we need to do in the race against the clock and my heart goes out to this young man's family and the first responders who heroically tried to save his life. We just have to keep, keep pushing forward on common sense precautions," said Capps.

They want the young people to be remembered.

Parker's name will now be added to the memorial list that follows:

1994 Brian Scott Miller, 1997 Andrew Litvinchuk, 2001 Clint McDonnell, 2001 Timothy Baptista, 2003 Robert Caraval, 2005 Tyler VonRuden , 2009 Noah Krom, 2012 David Propp, 2013 Giselle Ayala, 2014 Sierra Markee-Winkler, 2018 Alessandro Esquivel, 2022 Chasen Alibrando, 2023 Benjamin Schurmer.

We will have more from Isla Vista tonight on the news.