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Local Forecast

Mild Thursday, cloudy weekend

KEYT
By
New
today at 3:53 am
Published 4:07 am

Happy Thursday! Sundowner winds continue through 5am this morning near the Gaviota corridor. Onshore flow is abundant for other areas producing the mairne layer once again. Low clouds and fog will hang around for a few hours before clearing.

June gloom appears Friday morning before a very slow clearing pattern takes place this weekend. Expect rinse and repeat weather conditions through Sunday. Highs rise into the 60s and low 70s for most. Winds may be breezy some afternoons but no watches or warnings to worry about.

We start next week with overcast skies and slow clearing. A mid-week warming trend is expected. More information to come.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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