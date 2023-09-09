More than a dozen people have fallen to their deaths from Isla Vista cliffs since 1994

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-It's been a week since Benjamin "Benny" Schurmer of Ojai fell to his death from the cliffs in Isla Vista.

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees President Jonathan Abboud confirmed he was a 19 year old SBCC student.

"It hit extra hard for me to know that one of our students was one who fell this time," said Abboud.

Although there is no official count Abboud's staff did some research that shows the cliffs have claimed at least 13 lives, now, since 1994 when Brian Scott Miller died.

Miller fatal cliff fall was followed by Andrew Litvinchuk in 1997, Clint McDonnell and Timothy Baptista in 2001, Robert Caraval in 2003, Tyler VonRuden in 2005, Noah Krom in 2009, David Propp in 2012, Giselle Ayala in 2013, Sierra Markee-Winkler in 2014, Alessandro Esquivel in 2018, and Chasen Alibrando in 2022.

"The first one we could find was 1994 and so we compiled the first full list on the Isla Vista community Services District website in memorial of the people who have fallen."

Abboud also happens to be the General Manager of the Isla Vista Community Services District.

His work SBCC and IVCSD put him in a unique position to try to prevent more fatal falls.

"We just want to say for everybody to be safe, to be cautious around the cliffs and we have a lot of information on our website about what you can do to stay safe around the cliffs," said Abboud, "and we are working with our County Supervisor Laura Capps on policy initiatives that could solve this problem once and for all."

Schurmer was an athlete and an actor who was recently cast in The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College's production of Emma, based on Jane Austen's novel, that opens Oct. 11.

Friends and family held a vigil for the Nordhoff High graduate on Thursday night at the high school in Ojai.

More memorials are sure to follow.