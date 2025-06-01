Jake Curtis celebrated in Goleta through memorial paddle out after tragic passing

GOLETA, Calif. – Several members of the community paddled out in Goleta, celebrating the life of Jake Curtis and two other Dos Pueblos students who died in a car crash May 18.

Family, friends and other community members took their surfboards to the beach to commemorate the lives of the three teens who lost their lives far too soon.

Curtis and the two other students died in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in Lompoc after traveling back from junior lifeguard beach training.

The Toyota that the three teens drove crashed into a Tesla and also caused damage to an Audi and a Honda.

A Lompoc doctor and his wife are still recovering from the crash with serious injuries.

Dos Pueblos High School held a vigil last week for all three students and counselors are still available to those grieving the loss.

