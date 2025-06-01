Skip to Content
Top Stories

Jake Curtis celebrated in Goleta through memorial paddle out after tragic passing

By
today at 12:10 pm
Published 12:29 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – Several members of the community paddled out in Goleta, celebrating the life of Jake Curtis and two other Dos Pueblos students who died in a car crash May 18.

Family, friends and other community members took their surfboards to the beach to commemorate the lives of the three teens who lost their lives far too soon.

Curtis and the two other students died in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in Lompoc after traveling back from junior lifeguard beach training.

The Toyota that the three teens drove crashed into a Tesla and also caused damage to an Audi and a Honda.

A Lompoc doctor and his wife are still recovering from the crash with serious injuries.

Dos Pueblos High School held a vigil last week for all three students and counselors are still available to those grieving the loss.

A Lompoc doctor and his wife are still recovering from the crash with serious injuries.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content