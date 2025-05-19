Three teens are dead and two other people suffered major injuries after four-vehicle collision on Highway 1 Sunday evening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Three teens died and two other people were transported with major injuries after a four-vehicle collision on Highway 1 north of Gaviota Sunday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office, the deceased have been officially identified as 18-year-old Jake Curtis of Goleta, 17-year-old Michael Ochsner and 15-year-old Alexander Wood both of Santa Barbara.

Your News Channel confirmed that all three teens were students at Dos Pueblos High School.

Dos Pueblos High encouraged any students or staff in need of counseling to come to the Wellness Center at any time throughout the week.

The two other people who suffered major injuries after the collision have been identified as a 54-year-old driver and a 53-year-old passenger both from Lompoc stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP).

On May 18, at 6:00 p.m., multiple calls were received about a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Rancho San Julian shared the CHP.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a southbound 2007 Toyota Yaris entered the northbound lane and struck a 2024 Tesla Model 3 head-on detailed the CHP.

The head-on collision caused the Tesla to crash into a southbound 2012 Audi Q5 and a southbound 2002 Honda Accord explained the CHP.

According to the CHP, all three teens inside of the Toyota had fatal injuries at the scene and both occupants of the Tesla were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

The drivers of the Audi and Honda had minor injuries at the scene added the CHP.

According to the Dos Pueblos athletic director, the three Dos Pueblos students all took part in athletics. Jake Curtis was a varsity swimmer, and swam all four years at Dos Pueblos. Michael Ochsner was a junior varsity cross country and track athlete – he was described as a good teammate and well liked by his teammates. Alexander Wood was a junior varsity water polo player and swimmer, he had recently been voted "most inspirational" by his teammates this year.

"This was a tragedy, and local families have lost loved ones," said CHP Buellton Area Commander Lieutenant Jason Bronson. "We grieve with the families and work every day to prevent this loss of life in our communities."

The investigation into this fatal collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Buellton Are CHP office at 805-691-6160.