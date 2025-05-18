Skip to Content
Car crash kills three, injures two on Highway 1 near Lompoc

today at 7:17 pm
Published 6:43 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were on scene of a fatal four car crash just after 6:00 p.m. on Highway 1 east of Lompoc.

SBCFD said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An adult female was transported with major injuries from the scene by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Emergency Room. An adult male additionally was sent to the emergency room by ambulance with major injuries.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions.

Caleb Nguyen

Christer Schmidt

