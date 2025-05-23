Skip to Content
Community

‘You Are Not Alone’: More Than 1,000 Gather at Candlelight Vigil to Honor Dos Pueblos Students Killed in Crash

By
Published 10:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than 1,000 people came together Thursday evening at a candlelight vigil to honor three Dos Pueblos High School students who were tragically killed in a head-on crash on Highway 1.

“You are not alone in this truth, you are not alone in this,” said Principal Bill Woodard, addressing the silent crowd with visible emotion. “To the boys’ families and closest friends — we are here with you. Your pain is our pain, and your sons will always be a part of the Dos Pueblos community.”

The victims — 18-year-old Jake Curtis of Goleta, 17-year-old Michael Ochsner, and 15-year-old Alexander Wood, both of Santa Barbara — worked together in the county’s Junior Lifeguard Program and had spent Sunday at Jalama Beach before the deadly crash.

The Greek Theatre at the school was filled with candlelight, tears, and heartfelt tributes. More than a dozen of the boys’ friends and family members spoke.

“Beautiful ceremony tonight. We are a community that lifts each other up. Much love to the friends and families,” the school wrote in an Instagram post.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Ryder Christ

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content