Two Drivers Suffer Major Injuries, Unborn Child Dead After Collision on State Route 1

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people had major injuries and an unborn baby died after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road Tuesday.

On Oct. 7, around 5:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call about two-vehicle collision on southbound State Route 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road stated a press release Thursday from the California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP).

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2021 Lexus was southbound in the fast lane of State Route 1 when the driver of a 2018 Honda CR-V was northbound on State Route 1 waiting to make a left turn onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the Honda turned left through southbound lanes and directly into the path of the southbound Lexus.

The Lexus struck the right side of the Honda, causing major injuries to both drivers shared the CHP.

The pregnant driver of the Honda was flown to Marian Regional Medical Center where her unborn child was declared dead due to injuries from the collision explained the CHP.

The investigation into this fatal collision remains open and anyone with more information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Office for the Buellton area at 805-691-6160.

