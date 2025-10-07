Two injured, helicopter needed for crash on near Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – Two people received medical care for their injuries after a car crash near Vandenberg Village just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One person received a helicopter airlift for major injuries and another person had minor injuries in the crash. Crews helped both patients to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the SBCFD.

The SBCFD received help from Lompoc Fire, California Highway Patrol, CalStar, and AMR.

Updates on this emergency will be provided as they become available to Your News Channel.