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CIF-SS 2nd round baseball playoffs: Dons, DP and Carp all win

ENT_9097 (1)
Entenza Design
Brandon Weaver drove in 3 runs for Santa Barbara
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Published 11:55 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

CIF-Southern Section Division 3: Dos Pueblos 10, Edison 7: Matti Di Maggio hit a lead-off home run for the Chargers who won their second straight road playoff game. Marcos Carbajal and Stone Saunders each drove in 3 runs. DP snapped a 3-3 tie with a 6-run 4th inning. The Chargers host top-seed Mira Costa on Friday in a quarterfinal game.

CIF-Southern Section Division 4: Rio Mesa 4, Claremont 2: Spartans host Saugus on Friday in quarterfinals.

CIF-SS Southern Section Division 5: Santa Barbara 12, Paramount 5: The Dons bounced back from a 3-0 second inning deficit and took the lead for good with a 2-run fourth inning to lead 5-4. Jack Paskin homered and drove in 2 runs plus pitched 2 shutout innings of relief.

(Paskin got the Dons out of a bases loaded one-out jam unscathed in the fifth inning. Entenza Design).

Brandon Weaver had 3 RBI while Cruz Lorca drove in 2 runs for the Dons who play on Friday in the quarterfinals at Kaiser in Fontanta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkjnRU3T2zw

CIF-SS Southern Section Division 5: Culver City 6, St. Bonaventure 2

CIF-Southern Section Division 6: Santa Paula 11, Fontana 1: Cardinals play at Patriot on Friday in the quarterfinals.

CIF-Southern Section Division 6: Foothill 4, Canyon Springs 0: Dragons play at Brentwood in the quarterfinals on Friday.

CIF-Southern Section Division 7: Carpinteria 7, New Roads 2: The home Warriors scored 4 first inning runs and added 3 more in the second to upset the #1 seed Jaguars. Gabe Martinez drove in 2 runs and he pitched 4 shutout innings in relief. Starting pitcher Dallas Bartholic and Brayden Real each scored two runs for the Warriors who play at North Torrance on Friday in the quarterfinals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHuVUYgtsa4

CIF-Southern Section Division 8: NuView 3, Nordhoff 2

CIF-Southern Section Division 9: Lennox Academy 6, Dunn 4

CIF-Southern Section Division 9: Ojai Valley 2, San Bernardino 0: OV plays at Webb in quarterfinals on Friday.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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