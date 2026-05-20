Skip to Content
Top Stories

Bishop Diego makes a successful debut in CIF-State Tournament

ENT_9763
Entenza Design
Cardinals soar to regional semifinals in State playoffs
By
Published 12:15 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The moment has not been too big for the Bishop Diego High School boys volleyball team who keep on making lasting memories.

Fresh off of their first ever CIF-Southern Section championship, the Cardinals are a winner in their CIF-State Tournament debut as they sweep Edison of Fresno in a Division 3 first round match at the Brick House (25-21, 25-23, 25-18).

The Cardinals will play at top-seed Central East of Fresno on Thursday in a regional semifinal. The Bengals outlasted Foothill Tech of Ventura in five sets.

Damien Krautmann led the Cardinals with a match-high 16 kills while fellow senior John Michael Flint added 15 kills for the Cardinals who improved to 29-9 in their school record-setting season.

(Luke Walter stuffed the stat sheet with 36 assists and team-high 4 blocks. Entenza Design).

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.