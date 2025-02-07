Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Sunday afternoon

Skip to Content
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced that a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base has a scheduled four-hour window beginning at 4:03 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.

Additional launch opportunities are available on Monday, Feb. 10 starting at 3:41 p.m. added SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

Residents are warned they may hear one or more sonic booms depending on weather and other conditions noted SpaceX.

This will be the 23rd flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: NROL-153, NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, and 13 other Starlink missions.

