House approves language about noise mitigation of space launches in next year’s defense spending bill

WASHINGTON D.C.– For the first time, the noise from spaceport launches has been included in federal legislation.

A report accompanying this fiscal year's National Defense Authorization Act notes the loud sounds associated with rocket take-offs and returns as well as outlines steps for the Department of Defense to take to mitigate the impact on local communities.

"Residents of the Central Coast in Lompoc and other communities nearby Vandenberg have shared their growing concerns as increased space launch cadence makes launch noise a larger burden on their routines and quality of life," said Congressman Salud Carbajal, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and representative of one of two of the nation's spaceports, Vandenberg Space Force Base. "This language [in the National Defense Authorization Act] makes it clear to the Department of Defense that these are not concerns they can plug their ears and ignore. Congress will take these impacts seriously."

Congressman Salud Carbajal speaking about the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act

According to Congressman Carbajal's Office, this is the first time that Congress has included language that formally acknowledges the explosive sounds from space launches that are all too familiar with local residents.

While this initial step is likely not to dramatically impact the sounds of space launches for locals, Congressman Carbajal's Office stated it intends to build on this initial language in the next session.

"I will continue working with the leadership at Vandenberg, the Department of the Air Force, and my region’s residents to pursue the win-win solutions that protect both national security and the serenity of the Central Coast," stated Congressman Carbajal in a press release about the included sound mitigation efforts at the federal level.

The National Defense Authorization Act is the annual defense spending bill crafted by Armed Services Committees in both chambers that details funding for the world's largest military.

"The cadence of national security space launches is increasing. While vital, the noise associated with launch, particularly sonic booms, can be disruptive to nearby communities," explains the relevant section of the Defense Authorization Act. "The Department [of Defense] already has a Community Noise Mitigation Program for fixed wing aircraft…it could be beneficial to stand up a similar program to make grants to communities impacted by national security space launches for the purpose of installing noise mitigating insulation at nearby facilities."

This fiscal year's National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the House of Representatives this week, putting the defense spending bill on track to be signed into law by President Biden by the end of the month shared Congressman Carbajal's Office.