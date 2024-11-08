Falcon 9 launch followed by a loud sonic boom from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday Night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 launch carrying 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday night on Nov. 8.

Of those Starlink satellites, 13 will have Direct-to-Cell capabilities and are destined for a low-Earth orbit following first-stage separation with the Falcon 9 booster assigned to the mission.

A sonic boom was followed by a few minutes after the launch.

After first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 on this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean as shown in the image below.

This will be the 11th flight for the booster supporting this mission which previously launched the following missions: NASA Crew-7, CRS-29, NROL-186, EarthCARE, Transporter-10, PACE, and four Starlink missions.