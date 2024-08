SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is holding a DUI checkpoint from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

DUI checkpoints are based on locations that frequently see crashes and hope to promote public safety and first-time DUI charges can equal $13,500 in fines and a suspended license.

Impaired driving doesn't involve just alcohol but also drugs and marijuana according to the SMPD.