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San Luis Obispo County

Fire Teams Put Out Structure Fire on Salinas Road Southeast of Atascadero Tuesday Afternoon

KEYT
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today at 5:57 pm
Published 6:02 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Firefighters knocked down a fire at a 2000 square foot outbuilding off of Salinas Road, southeast of Atascadero, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of the fire in the 12000 block of Salinas Road.

Responding crews were able to knock the flames down around 5:32 p.m. and remained on the scene for an additional two hours to overhaul the building and monitor for any lingering embers shared the countywide fire response agency.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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