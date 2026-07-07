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SB Foresters Hall of Fame player Ryan O’Hearn sets Pirates single-game RBI record

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MLB/Pittsburgh Sportsnet
O'Hearn hits 3 home runs with a team record 10 RBI
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Published 10:51 pm

PITTSBURGH, PA. (KEYT) - Ryan O'Hearn slugged his way into the Pittsburgh Pirates record book.

The Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame member smashed three home runs and knocked in a Pittsburgh single-game franchise record 10 runs as the Pirates routed Atlanta 12-4.

O'Hearn launched a grand slam in the first inning, belted a 3-run homer in the third inning and hit another 3-run blast in the sixth inning.

The Pirates have been around since 1882 and O'Hearn is the first to reach double-digit RBI in one game.

Back in 2012 O'Hearn helped the Foresters win the National Baseball Congress World Series and the following season he led Santa Barbara in RBI.

In 2020 O'Hearn was inducted into the Foresters Hall of Fame and now after his 10 RBI performance, his batting helmet is headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

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