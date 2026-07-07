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Chamberlain & Foresters outslug the MLB Academy Barons

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Chamberlain and Newstrom combine for 6 hits, 2 hr, 2 doubles and 9 RBI
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Published 10:33 pm

COMPTON, Calif. (KEYT) - Cole Chamberlain hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Santa Barbara Foresters won a 14-10 slugfest at the MLB Academy Barons.

Chamberlain had four hits and was a double-shy of hitting for the cycle.

Zane Becker also homered as the Foresters improve to 20-4 on the season.

Chris Newstrom who is transferring from Tennessee to UCSB, had two doubles and knocked in four runs for the Foresters who play at the OC Riptide on Wednesday.

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