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Multiple vegetation fires broke out near Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 11:33 pm
Published 11:29 pm

SAN LUIS COUNTY, Calif- Firefighters are responding to multiple vegetation fires along reported Highway 166 near Alamo Creek Road in San Luis Obispo County Tuesday night.

Officials say several of the fires were initially reported at less than one acre.

Officials report one of the fires, located north of Highway 166, has grown to approximately 10 acres.

Crews are working to contain the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

We’ll continue to follow the situation and bring you any new information as it becomes available.

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