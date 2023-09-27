Santa Barbara County Fire responds to gas leak at apartment building on Laurel Avenue in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a CODE 20 Media Alert for a gas leak at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue in Solvang Wednesday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a gas line meter was struck by a contractor while digging requiring the evacuation of a five-unit apartment building at the scene.

No roads are currently impacted by the leak and the gas company has been notified relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was initially reported at 9:45 a.m. detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department in their CODE 20 media alert and the fire agency reminds everyone to call 811 before you dig.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.