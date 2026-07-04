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Holidays

4th of July / 250th celebrated on West Beach

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 8:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) One of the most popular Fourth of July celebrations along the coast takes place at West Beach in Santa Barbara.

John Palmenteri helped emcee the entertainment on the stage surrounded by sand.

He introduced a number of bands and plenty of dancers.

The area also included jolly jumpers to keep younger kids entertained.

Chrissy Sarvela said she is camping in Carpinteria and has watched the fireworks and entertainment on West Beach for two decades.

"We love it, we love this town, we love everything about the beach, about this energy," said Sarvela.

Erwin Hernandez beamed with pride.

"This holiday means family, community, everyone gets together, my daughter is actually dancing tonight Penelope, so go Penelope," said Hernandez.

Penelope is this year's Junior Spirit of Fiesta and had lot of fans on the sand cheering following her performance.

Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramierez also danced in a patriotic gown.

Both will be busy dancing during Old Spanish Days from August 5-9.

People set up blankets and brought picnics or bought food from food trucks lining Cabrillo Blvd on the holiday.

It sprinked a bit, but that didn't deter them from waiting to see the fireworks after dark.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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