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Holidays

Channel Islands Harbor hosts 4th of July parade

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 8:46 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) People lined Harbor Blvd. to watch a parade go by on July 4th.

Children starred in the Channel Islands Harbor 4th of July Family Parade.

But they had to wait for dozens of decorated golf carts to drive down the parade route first.

Kids rode on bikes, and in wagons and some roller skated.

The parade ended at the Marine Emporium in Oxnard.

Many people stuck around for the fireworks show that is launched annually from the nearby Navy base.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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