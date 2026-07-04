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Holidays

Ventura hosts early fireworks show downtown

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 8:40 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Ventura held its fireworks on Friday night.

It could become a tradition.

The fireworks set off from the top of the downtown parking structure could be seen for miles around.

The show appeared to have plenty of red white and boom.

It seemed to boost business along California and Main.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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