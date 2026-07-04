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WATCH: Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Fourth of July Fireworks

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today at 1:31 pm
Published 2:08 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Starting at 9:00pm, The City of Santa Barbara will host a grand firework display as part of the city's annual Fourth of July celebration. Launching from West Beach, the 20-minute firework show will light up Santa Barbara's waterfront.

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