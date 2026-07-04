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Holidays

Red, White and Boom fills Santa Barbara Sky

Red, White and Boom over Santa Barbara on the Fourth of July
By
Updated
today at 10:45 pm
Published 10:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Red, White and Book filled the sky above Santa Barbara on the Fourth of July.

The pros set them off far from the crowd on West Beach.

People could see them for miles around.

The sky appeared crystal clear during the holiday evening.

The fireworks finale lasted a long time.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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