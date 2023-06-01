Helicopter and first responders on scene of three vehicle crash on Mahoney Road in Santa Maria

Skip to Content
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A helicopter and first responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near 2605 Mahoney Rd, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

A single male driver of one of the vehicles was transported for major injuries by ground ambulance to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.

County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said heavy extrication was required to help passengers out of the vehicles, and there are multiple ambulances on the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is setting up road closures while first responders help at the scene, according to the CHP incident log.

This accident was first reported at 1:02 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

