Remodeled Dwight Murphy Field and All-Abilities Playground Finally Emerging in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the most unique parks you will ever see is becoming a reality in Santa Barbara.

As part of a larger 10-acre Dwight Murphy Field Park Project, the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation collaborated with the city on the all inclusive new Gwendolyn's Playground area. It will be for all ages and all abilities.

The site is named after Gwendolyn Strong who had her life cut short by Muscular Atrophy Disease, but her parents have been committed to this fully inclusive park in Santa Barbara.

It will have whimsical and playful features on the same site as the athletic fields.

Justin Van Mullem is the Capital Projects Supervisor and says some of the creations have become visible. "When you turn off of Cabrillo and you see this unusual tree with this tree house in the center you're going to stop and take a look."

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary says the project ideas, concepts and collaboration with the Strong Family began in 2016. "The playground itself will largely serve children and children of all abilities, but the whole park will serve different abilities. We also we will finally have sidewalks in the park which we didn't have before. "



The playground will have features including a 35-foot tall tree house with views to the ocean. The ground surface with be synthetic and available for use year round. The project is half way done and the city parks and recreation department says a ribbon cutting on the $32 million dollar project is set for next summer.

The City of Santa Barbara's funding has been bolstered by community donations coordinated by the Strong family and Beanie Babies Founder Ty Warner.