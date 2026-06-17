Top Riders Arrive for the Old Santa Ynez Days Parade and Rodeo

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KEYT) - The rich traditions of the Santa Ynez Valley will be highlighted this weekend with multiple events, including a parade Saturday morning and a major rodeo event.

The Old Santa Ynez Days 7th annual rodeo will be held off Highway 246 on the Chumash San Carlos Property. It is put on by the Santa Ynez Valley Western Heritage Foundation. The event will feature some of the best riders in the country with one of the top prize packages in the state.

Kevin Murphy is the foundation president and says, "we are number six in California for prize money which is big. We are one of the fastest growing rodeos right now. All the top cowboys and cowgirls really look forward to coming and we have heard them say this is one of the better rodeos in California we are proud of that."

He says riders performing at other events often pivot to come to Santa Ynez if they are not reaching the finals elsewhere or specifically plan to be here as they go on to other events.

It means so much to his son, Cody Murphy to see this event taking place annually. "The legacy of the rodeo in the valley and the western way of life it is important it is up to us to carry the torch and ensure the younger generation experience, it is up to us for us to live it and feel it even if they don't live on a ranch. This rodeo is one of the ways to bring that to you."

The event raises money for the agricultural programs at Santa Ynez High School, along with programs that serve kids with cancer and their families.

The events take place Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found at Old Santa Ynez Days.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.