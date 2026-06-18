Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Popular Cliff Drive Overlook Parking Area Closed for 30 Days

By
today at 1:15 am
Published 1:14 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - . The popular overlook along Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara has been closed off for cars while a study is done. The roadway remains open.

The City of Santa Barbara temporarily closed off the parking area above Hendry's Beach near Hope Ranch for 30 days.
This is part of an evaluation to consider safety and operational improvements in the future.
Special barricades have been put up on both sides of the street.
During the closure the city's staff will test some options for the future in the area and monitor traffic flow and speeds.
The location has, for years, been a favorite spot to view the ocean, sunsets, and take a break .
From this site you can see down the coast for miles in one direction and out to UC Santa Barbara and the airport in another direction.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.