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Local Forecast

Cooling Thursday, tracking morning drizzle chance

KEYT
By
Published 3:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Our brief cooling trend for the week continues Thursday with more areas dropping to 70 degrees or below.

Onshore winds are increasing so the marine layer will be strong Thursday and Friday morning.

There is the chance for misting, drizzle, and delayed clearing.

The holiday weekend will be mild in the low 70s with better clearing starting Sunday, Father's Day.

High pressure returns Monday.

90+ degree temperatures are possible for some parts of California next week, heat alerts are already being planned. The solid warmup will peak next midweek.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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