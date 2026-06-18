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Santa Barbara - South County

Basil’s Big Bash is the ‘Cat’s Meow’ of Fundraisers

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Published 1:27 am

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Supporters of ASAP Cats were able to hold some playful kittens and raise vital funding at an annual fundraiser Sunday.

It's called Basil's Big Bash. The event has been held every year since 2014.

It took place on the historic Rancho La Patera - Stow House lawn.
This organization is dedicated to the welfare, sheltering, and adoption of cats.
Funds were raised through numerous silent auction items, and a live auction that included a beach front vacation home, fine art and an instant wine cellar with dozens of donated bottles of wine .
The event raises critical funds for ASAP Cats, to cover daily operating costs, emergency veterinary services, and foster programs.
Supporters were also able to tour the mobile clinic and learn how to volunteer throughout the year.

For more information go to: ASAP Cats

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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