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Foresters overwhelm Philippines Baseball Group 18 zip

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Foresters move to 9-1 on the summer
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Published 9:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It was a game to fill up the box score as Santa Barbara routed the overmatched Philippines Baseball Group 18-0.

The Foresters led 6-0 after the second inning and it was 14-0 after five innings were completed.

They had 16 hits and walked 11 times.

Addison Klepsch and Joseph Sandusky each drove in four runs.

Cole Chamberlain knocked in three runs and had the lone home run in the game.

Hunter Vincent pitched five innings of 2-hit shutout ball with 11 strikeouts. He did walk six batters.

Five pitchers in all combined for a 4-ht shutout and they totaled 19 strikeouts.

Santa Barbara has won 5 straight games to move to 9-1.

They host the San Luis Blues on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. from Santa Barbara High School.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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