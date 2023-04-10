Falcon 9 launch designated for Tuesday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has designated a launch window for Tuesday, Apr. 11 at 11:48 p.m. of a Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter 7 mission, weather permitting.

The Transporter 7 mission is a rideshare flight bearing dozens of micro-satellites and nano-satellites for both commercial and government customers into a sun-synchronous orbit according to SpaceX.

A sun-synchronous orbit for these small satellites means they are planned to coincide with the movement of the sun and usually have a polar orbit, as opposed to other recent missions delivering their payloads into low-earth or geo-synchronous orbits.

Examples of recent low-earth orbit-destined cargo launched from Vandenberg are the ISI EROS C-3 satellite, Starlink satellites, and the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission launched earlier this month.