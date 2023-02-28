Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 3:15 pm

SpaceX designates Wednesday morning for a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg

KEYT

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has moved their previous launch window for a Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites to Wednesday, Mar. 1 at 11:06 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Although the launch window has changed, the mission of bringing 51 Starlink satellites into low earth orbit, remains the same.

Following stage separation, the payload will continue its trajectory into low earth orbit while the first stage rocket will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You, a droneship, waiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin around five minutes before launch and can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
launch window
Santa Barbara
Starlink satellites
Vandenberg space force base
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content