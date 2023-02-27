SpaceX targets Feb. 28 at 11:20 a.m. as launch window from Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch window has been selected by SpaceX for Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11:20 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The payload of 51 Starlink satellites are destined for low earth orbit while the first stage booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship waiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will start about five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed here.