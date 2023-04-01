Skip to Content
SpaceX selects Sunday for new launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Heads up! SpaceX is targeting Sunday, Apr. 2 at 7:29 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A back-up launch window is available on Monday, Apr. 3 at the same time of day.

Eight minutes after the initial launch, the Falcon 9's first stage booster will return to Vandenberg Space Force Base to land at SpaceX's Landing Zone 4.

People in the surrounding communities may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, depending on local weather and atmospheric conditions.

The SDA's Tranche 0 mission consists of 20 space vehicles as part of an initial installation of a planned satellite network, or constellation, that will require additional low-Earth orbit arrivals for full functionality.

This new satellite constellation will integrate with existing signals intelligence infrastructure while awaiting additional satellites from future SDA missions before becoming independently operational.

