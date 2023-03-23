Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Santa Maria Police find David Navarro’s body, investigating cause of death

David Navarro, 32, of Santa Maria. Last seen on 3/14/23.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department announced Thursday that investigators found the body of David Navarro, a 32-year-old who police first reported missing on Mar. 14.

Police confirmed Navarro to be deceased.

The department said investigators found Navarro at 11:30 a.m. in the general area of where he first went missing, near the water reservoir off of Blosser Road and Canal Street in the city of Santa Maria.

SMPD said the Coroner’s Office has since taken over the investigation that will include determining the cause and manner of death. 

