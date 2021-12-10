AHC Public Safety Training Academy honors latest graduating classes

LOMPOC VALLEY, Calif. - The Public Safety Training Academy at Allan Hancock College is honoring its latest class of graduates in ceremonies at the Lompoc Valley campus.

22 Fire Cadets are being recognized for completing the months-long program at a ceremony Friday morning.

The future firefighters will move on to further training with local agencies on the Central Coast, across the state and beyond.

The Allan Hancock College Public Training Academy is a state-of-the-art facility at the Lompoc Valley campus with instruction from career professionals for those looking to pursue a career in fire safety and protection, law enforcement, EMS and environmental health and safety.

31 EMS graduates will be recognized for their achievement at a separate ceremony Friday afternoon.