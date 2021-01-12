Santa Maria Airport adds Portland flight

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Airport is adding another major service route.

Allegiant Airlines announced on Tuesday that it would be adding a nonstop between the Santa Maria Airport and Portland International Airport.

The budget airline says the flights will be taking off beginning April 15 with fares starting at $49 each way.

The Portland, Oregon flight is part of new expanded routes Allegiant announced. Allegiant is also adding flights to Key West, Florida, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, although neither of those flights will be available from Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Airport has seen steady growth in flight offerings over the last year. In November, the airport added a flight to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport also through Allegiant. Last January, the airport announced new daily service to Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco via United Airlines, but that service has been pushed back to March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport also offers service to Las Vegas through Allegiant.