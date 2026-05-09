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MOXI helps kids grow their own Sunflowers

MOXI teams up with First5California to teach children how to grow sunflowers
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today at 8:22 pm
Published 7:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The MOXI Museum taught children how to grow their own sunflowers on Saturday.

It was part of a First5California Statewide Day of Action.

MOXI staff members gave the children colorful pots to decorate.

Then they gave them soil pellets and packets of sunflower seeds to plant and take home.

An instructional flyer tells them to place them in the sun, keep the soil moist and watch them grow.

For more information visit https://www.first5california.com and https://moxi.org

Article Topic Follows: Education

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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