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Inland staying very warm, Sunday May 10th forecast

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Published 4:01 pm

Beautiful Spring weather as high pressure brings a significant warm up inland. The onshore flow is holding strong for the coastal region which means much cooler weather for our local beaches. Look for more fog and low clouds through the overnight and in to early Mother's Day. As for Sunday and our moms, morning fog should burn off for most coastal areas with some patchy clouds possibly lingering through the day. Highs along the coast will stay mostly in the 60' to low 70's. Inland areas could see some early morning fog which will give way quickly to highs warming well in to the 80's and even low 90's by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, our Spring heat wave will hold firm through early next week. This means more very warm temperatures inland with highs staying in the 80's and 90's. Coastal areas will continue to see fog as a chilly ocean and the warmth inland will continue work together to pull in more moist cloud cover. We should see good clearing for most areas, but lingering fog is likely for our usual marine layer prone zones. A cold front will arrive by the second half of the work week which will help to bring down the inland heat, but some drier air will also funnel in which should lessen the coastal fog. Temperatures will drop region wide through about Friday before possibly warming up again next weekend.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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