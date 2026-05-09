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Mail Carriers help Stamp Out Hunger

Mail Carriers pick up food donations to Stamp Out Hunger
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today at 8:20 pm
Published 7:31 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Mail carriers picked up more than letters along the Central Coast over the weekend.

They picked up nonperishable food for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

It is the largest single day food drive in the United States.

The food will go to Ventura County Food Share and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

If people forgot to put their bags of food out, mail carriers said they will continue to accept donations for a few more days.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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