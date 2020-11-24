Hancock College hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway for single-parent students

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Dozens of single-parent students at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria will be receiving free Thanksgiving meals Tuesday as part of the annual AHC CARE Program Turkey Fest.

This is the 12th year that CARE (Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education) has hosted the Turkey Fest.

The 55 students will receive everything they need for a delicious Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, potatoes, beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, stuffing, pumpkin pie, whipped cream and butter.

This year's event was made possible by generous donations from Hancock faculty and staff, local community members and Spencer's Fresh Market.

The CARE Program provides support services for single parents who are Hancock students.

Those services include tutoring, academic counseling, computer access, and a children's play area.

The CARE Program works in conjunction with Hancock's Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS), a state-funded program designed to provide financial assistance, support and encouragement for low-income students.