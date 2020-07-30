Youth Arts Alive summer programs conclude in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria, Calif. -- Youth Arts Alive is wrapping up its annual summer programs at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria.

Participants were given lessons in guitar playing and other instruments and arts. Instruction took place outside.

The summer program was allowed to continue after meeting county health guidelines.

"We think that being outside and away from computer screens and increasing arts education is really important. Increasing arts education especially for kids who might not be able to afford it in other venues was the reason Youth Arts Alive was started in 2017," Youth Arts Alive Coordinator Sarah Raines said.

Youth Arts Alive is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Action Network with support from the City and the County.