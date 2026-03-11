Skip to Content
Former UCSB student convicted of sex crimes charged for attempted escape from courthouse

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
today at 4:53 pm
Published 5:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A former UC Santa Barbara student previously convicted of sex crimes is facing new felony charge of escape by force after allegedly fleeing from the local courthouse earlier this year.

On Jan. 16, 2026, Arian Eteghaei attempted to escape from the custody of law enforcement at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, a violation of Penal Code 4532(d)(1) noted the felony complaint filed March 11.

His alleged escape attempt was the same day as his conviction for forcible sexual penetration, the forcible rape of two people, and domestic violence which counts as a prior strike offense noted Wednesday's complaint.

His prior conviction was based on an investigation first reported by Your News Channel in August of 2021.

Eteghaei is currently scheduled to be arraigned on his new charge on Marc h 18, 2026 and he is being held without bail under the conditions of his prior conviction shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

